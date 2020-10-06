Trey Songz Tests Positive For COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Singer Trey Songz has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Songz made the announcement via his social media.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” he told his fans. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR