Trey Songz Tests Positive For COVID-19

Singer Trey Songz has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Songz made the announcement via his social media.

“Here with a very important message to let you know I tested positive for COVID-19,” he told his fans. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time it unfortunately came back positive.”

“I will be taking it seriously,” he continued. “I will be self-quarantining, I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”

Songz shared that his grandfather passed away from COVID-19 earlier this year before taking a swipe at President Trump — who also tested positive for the virus.

“If you come in contact with Covid, please do say,“ he urged his fans, adding. “Please do say. Don’t be like the president.”

He also urged his fans to wear a mask and wash their hands.