Trey Songz Tested Positive For COVID-19

In the midst of preparing for the release of his eighth studio album, Back Home, Trey Songz revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to share his story.
“I tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve taken many tests, as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, and of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically.”
“This time, unfortunately, it came back positive — 7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of 1000 Black people have died from it.”
“I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”
The “Mr. Steal Your Girl” singer went on to open up about his family’s past experience with the coronavirus and why he’s always believed in taking safety precautions.
“I don’t know how many of y’all know, but my grandfather passed earlier this year. Although it wasn’t said that it was COVID, I do believe it was.”
“I’ve always taken it seriously. If you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Don’t be like the president.”
Trey concluded by telling his fans to stay safe, wear your mask, and always wash your hands!
