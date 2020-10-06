Tragic tot found dead next to bodies of man and woman as cops launch probe

Cops forced their way into a flat and found the body of a three-year-old boy along with those of a man and a woman.

Officers made the grim discovery in the early hours of Tuesday October 6 following “concerns for the welfare” of the occupants.

The man was still clinging to life when officers arrived in west London but was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said no one else is being sought in connection with the deaths.







Detectives believe that all three were known to each other and are currently trying to trace the next of kin.

Uniformed police remain outside the seven-storey gated Golden Mile House on a leafy modern estate.

Officers continued to go back and forth from the building to vehicles parked outside.

A private ambulance arrived at the block of flats at around 4.15pm to remove the bodies.

Staff backed the vehicle into the gateway to the fenced-off apartments and placed a white tarpaulin up against the railings to obscure their work from public view.

Two police forensics vehicles were parked outside.

A handful of uniform officers continued to stand guard at the scene.

A neighbour, who did not give their name, claimed the bodies had been found inside a fourth-floor flat.

A Met Police spokesman said: “An investigation is underway following the deaths of three people in Brentford.

“Officers forced entry to a residential address in Clayponds Lane, Brentford, at 12.50am following concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

“Inside the address, officers discovered the bodies of a woman, believed to be aged in her 30s, and a boy, believed to be three-years-old.







“A man, believed aged in his 40s, was found suffering stab injuries.

“Paramedics attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is thought all three people were known to each other. Enquiries are underway to inform all next of kin.”

He added: “Post mortem examinations will be scheduled for all three people in due course.

“Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

“At this early stage, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”