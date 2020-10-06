Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Releases Resale Housing Report

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Toronto Regional Real Estate Board President Lisa Patel announced that sales reported through TRREB’s MLS® System by Greater Toronto Area REALTORS® amounted to 11,083 – a new record for the month of September. This result was up by 42.3 per cent compared to September 2019.

Following a record third quarter, sales through the first nine months of 2020 were up by approximately one per cent compared to the same period in 2019.

“Improving economic conditions and extremely low borrowing costs sustained record-level sales in September, as we continued to account for the substantial amount of pent-up demand that resulted from the spring downturn. Further improvements in the economy, including job growth, would support strong home sales moving forward. However, it will be important to monitor the trajectory of COVID-19 cases, the related government policy response, and the impact on jobs and consumer confidence,” said Ms. Patel.

Year-over-year sales growth in September continued to be driven by ground-oriented market segments, including detached and semi-detached houses and townhouses. Annual growth rates were also higher for sales reported in the GTA regions surrounding the City of Toronto.

The September 2020 MLS® Home Price Index Composite Benchmark was up by 11.6 per cent year-over-year. The average selling price for all home types combined in September was $960,772 – up by 14 per cent year-over-year. Price growth was driven by the low-rise market segments. The relatively better supplied condominium apartment segment experienced a comparatively slower pace of price growth.

“On a GTA-wide basis, market conditions tightened in September relative to last year, with sales increasing at a faster pace than new listings. With competition between buyers increasing noticeably, double-digit year-over-year price growth was commonplace throughout the region in September, resulting in the overall average selling price reaching a new record,” said Jason Mercer, TRREB’s Chief Market Analyst.

“The housing market recovery experienced throughout the summer benefitted the broader economy as well. Home sales reported through TRREB’s MLS® System result in billions of dollars in spin-off expenditures, support for tens of thousands of jobs, and billions of dollars in taxes paid to all levels of government. The demand for housing and the related economic impacts will continue in the post-COVID period as population growth resumes. Policymakers will need to continue their efforts to bring more housing supply on line to meet this longer-term demand,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.

Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price September 1 – 30, 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto (“416”) 3,555 1,022,051 8,689 2,987 913,018 5,813 Rest of GTA (“905”) 7,528 931,834 11,731 4,804 798,526 9,803 GTA 11,083 960,772 20,420 7,791 842,421 15,616

TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type

September 1 – 30, 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 1,161 4,398 5,559 1,487,122 1,104,866 1,184,700 Yr./Yr. % Change 28.1% 63.6% 54.7% 9.4% 16.9% 12.9% Semi-Detached 421 719 1,140 1,145,559 791,526 922,269 Yr./Yr. % Change 48.8% 55.6% 53.0% 7.2% 14.7% 10.6% Townhouse 402 1,495 1,897 868,005 716,286 748,437 Yr./Yr. % Change 21.5% 55.7% 46.9% 10.3% 12.0% 10.5% Condo Apartment 1,549 818 2,367 686,191 537,354 634,756 Yr./Yr. % Change 7.0% 32.1% 14.6% 7.7% 8.0% 6.6%

September 2020 Year-Over-Year Per Cent Change in the MLS® HPI Composite (All Types) Single-Family Detached Single-Family Attached Townhouse Apartment TRREB Total 11.58% 12.95% 13.01% 13.30% 8.11% Halton Region 14.20% 15.01% 15.44% 16.38% 11.56% Peel Region 12.40% 11.95% 13.26% 13.89% 12.64% City of Toronto 9.02% 12.17% 11.23% 11.27% 6.79% York Region 11.84% 12.15% 12.02% 13.00% 9.79% Durham Region 17.07% 16.77% 18.72% 18.15% 14.76% Orangeville 17.43% 17.39% 19.17% – – South Simcoe County1 20.00% 14.88% 15.04% – – 1South Simcoe includes Adjala-Tosorontio, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Essa, Innisfil and New Tecumseth

Year-to-Date Summary of TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price YTD 2020 2020 2019 Sales Average Price New Listings Sales Average Price New Listings City of Toronto (“416”) 22,625 991,581 45,796 24,546 874,746 43,079 Rest of GTA (“905”) 46,168 885,171 75,708 43,344 775,672 84,458 GTA 68,793 920,168 121,504 67,890 811,492 127,537

YTD TRREB MLS® Sales & Average Price By Home Type YTD 2020 Sales Average Price 416 905 Total 416 905 Total Detached 6,920 26,991 33,911 1,479,915 1,037,034 1,127,410 Yr./Yr. % Change -1.8% 12.0% 8.9% 12.9% 12.9% 11.9% Semi-Detached 2,176 4,390 6,566 1,168,941 762,998 897,529 Yr./Yr. % Change -2.8% 4.7% 2.1% 12.8% 11.3% 11.1% Townhouse 2,498 9,326 11,824 838,377 697,127 726,968 Yr./Yr. % Change -2.9% 6.2% 4.1% 8.9% 11.9% 10.8% Condo Apartment 10,896 4,854 15,750 685,586 529,298 637,420 Yr./Yr. % Change -13.0% -13.5% -13.2% 9.5% 11.2% 10.0% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

Seasonally Adjusted TRREB MLS® Sales and Average Price1 Sales Month-over-Month

% Chg. Average Price Month-over-Month

% Chg. September ’19 7,533 -2.3% $837,281 1.4% October ’19 7,475 -0.8% $839,945 0.3% November ’19 7,636 2.2% $846,374 0.8% December ’19 7,494 -1.9% $874,283 3.3% January ’20 7,538 0.6% $875,767 0.2% February ’20 9,484 25.8% $904,450 3.3% March ’20 7,308 -22.9% $894,745 -1.1% April ’20 2,483 -66.0% $789,054 -11.8% May ’20 3,708 49.3% $825,707 4.6% June ’20 6,510 75.6% $908,596 10.0% July ’20 9,275 42.5% $954,684 5.1% August ’20 10,309 11.1% $982,788 2.9% September ’20 9,767 -5.3% $949,681 -3.4% Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board; CREA Seasonal Adjustment 1Preliminary seasonal adjustment undertaken by the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Removing normal seasonal variations allows for more meaningful analysis of monthly changes and underlying trends. FOR FULL REPORT CLICK HERE .

