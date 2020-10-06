Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on Jessica Alba’s ‘90210’ No Eye Contact Claim: ‘We Were So Nice’

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The former ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ co-stars say they have no idea if there was a rule behind the scenes of the show telling the guest star not to look at the series regulars in the eyes.

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth could not help but be left puzzled by Jessica Alba‘s claims about the no-eye contact rule on the set of “Beverly Hills, 90210“. Just days after the latter made headlines for her confession, the former co-stars in the hit ’90s series defended themselves by claiming that they actually thought they “were so nice.”

The Donna Martin and Kelly Taylor depicters weighed in on the issue in a teaser for their upcoming “90210MG” podcast. Bringing up the allegation for discussion was Jennie as she quizzed her co-host, “Tori, did you – I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?” Her question prompted the latter to jokingly respond, “Why’s it all about you?”

That got Jennie to share her worry. “Well, because I had all the scenes with her,” the 48-year-old actress explained. “Like, if anybody was, you know, didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would’ve been me. But I don’t remember, because I have the world’s worst memory.”

In response to Jennie’s confession, Tori wondered “if there was some cool memo that was like going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn’t even know.” The 47-year-old went on to say, “Imagine we just thought like guest stars didn’t like us. They never looked at us! We don’t know why! We were so nice!”

While claiming to have only “vague memories” of working with the “L.A.’s Finest” star, Jennie was still full of admiration for the younger actress. “I only remember her being super talented,” she confessed. “She was very young and she was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.”

Tori herself was a big fan of Jessica’s brand Honest Company. Because of it, she admitted, “I’m not going to lie to you guys. I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite.” She added, “Like, I wipe my child’s a** with her baby wipes every single day. I’m so upset right now.”

Jessica dropped the bombshell about the no eye contact rule during an appearance on “Hot Ones” web series. “It was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she confessed at the time. “It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.’ ”