‘Too much power’: U.S. House panel’s antitrust report could lead to breakup of tech companies

Article content continued

Under congressional power, the break-ups would target types of business, rather than particular companies, committee counsel told reporters on Tuesday.

“These ill-conceived ideas demonstrate a misunderstanding of the size and shape of the retail industry,” Amazon said in a blogpost. “Amazon accounts for less than 1% of the $25 trillion global retail market and less than 4% of retail in the U.S. Unlike industries that are winner-take-all, retail has ample space for many winners.” Apple, Facebook and Google didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The report is the culmination of an investigation announced by Rep. David Cicilline, (D-RI) last summer as federal antitrust enforcers were beginning probes of the dominant tech companies. The panel issued information requests that yielded millions of pages of documents and held seven hearings, including one in July that featured testimony by the chief executives of the four tech companies.

Republicans on the committee appear poised to shun the recommendations from the Democrats, although Representative Ken Buck, a Republican member of the panel, told Bloomberg News on Tuesday some of his colleagues are interested in signing onto his response. Buck’s critique is expected to lay out both areas of agreement and joint concerns about company behavior as well as “non-starters” for conservatives.

Companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups … have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who is the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, which includes the antitrust panel, criticized the report for what he called “radical” proposals to overhaul antitrust law.