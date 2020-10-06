Tony Finau out of Shriners after positive COVID-19 test

Finau began the week ranked No. 16 in the world and hasn’t played since he finished tied for eighth at the U.S. Open in September. He will have to return negative test results and be cleared before he can rejoin the Tour.

The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Golf Course, also in Vegas, is scheduled for Oct. 15-18. It’s unknown if Finau intends to participate in that tournament if he’s eligible.

As Bob Harig wrote for ESPN, at least 14 players have tested positive since the PGA Tour returned to action amid the pandemic. Three caddies have also produced positive test results.

Bronson Burgoon replaced Finau for the Shriners. Burgoon, 33, has a pair of second-place finishes on the Tour during his career.