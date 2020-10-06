Titans set to return to team facilities Wednesday

The NFL had some great news Tuesday morning, as the Tennessee Titans had no positive COVID tests in their latest round of testing and are now set to return to their team facility on Wednesday and could be ready to play in their scheduled Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

The Titans were forced to postpone their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after they experienced the league’s first, and, at this point, only coronavirus outbreak. A total of 16 members of the Titans’ organization tested positive over the week, including 11 players, forcing the team to take its bye week earlier than expected.

It looked like the NFL may be in danger of not finishing its season, but with the most recent round of testing, it appears that quarantining effectively prevented the outbreak from spreading to the point where the status of the season would need to be re-evaluated.

And fortunately, the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans in Week 3, have not had any positive tests since the game and were able to play in Week 4, winning their first game of the season against the Houston Texans.

But even with this good news, the NFL is still likely intent on figuring out how this outbreak happened in the first place. There have been rumors that the Titans were not following proper protocols set in place to prevent contraction and subsequent spread, and if that turns out to be true, the team could be facing harsh discipline from commissioner Roger Goodell, who will likely want to send a message to teams to ensure that they are taking COVID seriously.