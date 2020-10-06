This hotel just ranked the best in Boston and among the top in the world

A luxury boutique hotel in Boston described as “a tucked-away haven of serenity and relaxation” was just named the top accommodation in the city and among the best hotels in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

The publication revealed its list of best hotels on Tuesday as part of it’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards and XV Beacon ranked No. 1 among the 10 best hotels in Boston, No. 3 among the 10 best hotels in the U.S., and No. 13 among the 50 best hotels in the world. Olema House Point Reyes in Olema, Calif. ranked No. 1 in the U.S., and Baur Au Lac in Zurich, Switzerland ranked No. 1 in the world.

“Some hotel stays are utterly forgettable—decent food, standard sheets, and a middle-of-the-road location,” wrote CNT editors. “But some, you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

Here’s what the publication wrote about XV Beacon:

Located just a few minutes’ walk from Beacon Hill, the Massachusetts State House, and the bustling financial district, XV Beacon is truly transportive, a tucked-away haven of serenity and relaxation. The vibe is sexy—lots of dark-stained woods, crimson accents, and contemporary furniture—but the ethos is entirely Boston. The fact that each room comes with its own fireplace speaks to the degree of coziness—and luxury—you’ll find here. With only seven guest rooms per floor, XV Beacon has a distinctly residential feel, and the rooms themselves are spacious, but still intimate.

Other New England hotels were recognized as well.

Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked No. 2 among the top 10 resorts in the U.S. and No. 6 among the 50 best resorts in the world. L’Horizon Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, Calif. topped both of those lists.

The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection in Newport, R.I. claimed the No. 1 spot among the 20 best hotels in New England, and Canyon Ranch in Lenox ranked No. 8 among the 20 best destination spa resorts in the U.S. The top-ranked destination spa resort in the U.S. is The Ranch Malibu in Malibu, Calif.

Editors compiled the Readers’ Choice Awards based on the results of an online survey available to CNT readers between April 1 and June 30, 2020. The awards rank the best hotels, resorts, destination spas, countries, cities, islands, trains, airlines, airports, and cruise lines in the world. More than 715,000 readers submitted ratings, according to the publication.

View the results of the 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.