The Witcher season 2: Henry Cavill drops first look at Geralt of Rivia

The release date of The Witcher season two is inching ever closer – and fans have been treated to a first look.

Henry Cavill is due to return as Geralt of Rvia where the next batch of episodes arrives later this year.

Now, the actor himself shared the first official images showcasing his monster hunter’s new armour.

He posted the pictures on Instagram alongside a quote from Andrezj Sapkowski, the author who wrote the source material.

“‘It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘That their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf'”.

Henry Cavill shares first look at his character in ‘The Witcher’ season two (Instagram)

Production on the second season was shut down due to the pandemic in March, but cameras started rolling again in June.

While many other Netflix shows have either been delayed or cancelled due to coronavirus, The Witcher is expected to remain unaffected.

Hissrich explained the decision in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), saying: “The narrative structure was put in place so that we could tell Geralt’s short stories (the foundation of the whole Witcher world, in my opinion), while Ciri and Yennefer could also be a part of the action.