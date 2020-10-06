Yogita Khatri / The Block:
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has banned the sale of cryptocurrency derivatives and exchange-traded notes to retail users from January 6, 2021 — More than 12,500 users participated in the first phase of a public token sale on CoinList for Flow, a new blockchain platform developed by Dapper Labs, the creator of CryptoKitties.
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has banned the sale of cryptocurrency derivatives and exchange-traded notes to retail users from January 6, 2021 (Yogita Khatri/The Block)
Yogita Khatri / The Block: