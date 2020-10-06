‘The Supermodels’ Docuseries Ordered at Apple TV Plus

Apple TV+ is hitting the catwalk with some of the modeling industry’s most iconic faces.

The streamer has ordered The Supermodels, a documentary series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries that will feature exclusive interviews with Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

The docuseries — directed by Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple (Harlan County, USA) — “travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself,” per the official description.

* TNT will air a 15-hour Supernatural marathon, featuring one episode from each season, on Thursday, Nov. 19, ahead of the series finale airing later that evening on The CW.

* Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) will star in Amazon Prime’s series adaptation of the William Gibson novel The Peripheral, playing a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America, our sister site Variety reports.

* Netflix has ordered the family series Lost Ollie, from creator Shannon Tindle (Coraline) and director Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). It tells “the story of a lost toy, searching across the countryside for the boy who lost him, and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend,” per the official description.

* Cartoon Network has ordered We Baby Bears, a spinoff of its popular We Bare Bears series, set to premiere in 2021. “Overloaded with the cuteness and humor that fans around the globe adore them for, the series tracks baby Grizz, Panda and Ice Bear through a multitude of imaginative worlds, but this time via their magical box,” according to a statement from the network.

* Sundance TV has released a new trailer for The A Word Season 3, premiering Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 11/10c:

