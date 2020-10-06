The Rev. Edoardo Tamer, Who Ministered to Syrians in War, Dies at 83

This obituary is part of a series about people who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. Read about others here.

BEIRUT, Lebanon — As fighting in the civil war in Syria tore through neighborhoods in the city of Aleppo, the Roman Catholic authorities offered the Rev. Edoardo Tamer, a Franciscan friar who had lived in a monastery there for many years, a chance to get out for his own safety.

He declined.

“He said, ‘I will live here and I will die here if that is what happens,’” said the Rev. Firas Lutfi, the Franciscan regional minister for Syria, Lebanon and Jordan. “He decided to stay in Aleppo during this very critical situation.”

Father Tamer survived the war but fell sick with Covid-19 this summer. He died of the disease in Aleppo on Aug. 12 at 83.