‘The Batman’ Pushed Back to 2022 Due to ‘Dune’ Delay

Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Entertainment

Warner Bros. is making more adjustments to its slate after moving Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated remake to the Robert Pattinson-starring superhero movie’s old date.

–

Another day, another movie is getting a new release date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has slowed down the domestic box office, despite the reopening of a number of theaters across the nation. Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” is the latest potential big blockbuster which is delayed after Warner Bros. earlier announced a new date for “Dune“.

As expected, the Robert Pattinson-starring superhero movie is now pushed back to 2022 after it was forced to vacate its old date for the highly-anticipated sci-fi remake from director Denis Villeneuve. “The Batman” is now no longer scheduled to open on October 1, 2021, being pushed back five months to March 4, 2022. “Dune” is taking over “The Batman” old date.

WB has also shifted the dates for other movies, including “The Matrix 4“, which is moved up several months. Initially set for April 1, 2022 release, it is now expected to bow in U.S. theaters on December 22, 2021.

Ezra Miller‘s “The Flash“, meanwhile, is moved to November 4, 2022 to give room to a yet-announced film on June 3, 2022. Another secret project from the studio is set for August 5, 2022 release. As for “Shazam! Fury of the Gods“, it has been pushed back from November 2, 2022 to June 2, 2023.

Another superhero adventure film “Black Adam“, which is also based on a DC Comics character, and video game adaptation “Minecraft” have been left dealing with major uncertainty as the studio pulled off the two movies from the December 22, 2021 and March 3, 2022 date respectively.

Other than “Dune”, Warner Bros. says the latest release date shuffle is due to production delays. “The Batman”, for example, suspended production in March after the global pandemic hit the U.K., where it was filmed.

Shooting on the superhero movie resumed in early September after the British government gave the green light for high-end TV and film productions to resume shooting, as soon as employers put coronavirus safety measures in place.

However, the production was put on pause again after only three days because the lead star, Pattinson, tested positive for COVID-19. Filming resumed on September 17, after the British actor was cleared to return.