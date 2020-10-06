The ’40 points in an NBA Finals game’ quiz

Jimmy Butler wasn’t going out like that.

Down 2-0 in the Finals to the heavily-favored Lakers, Butler put the Heat on his back. He scored 40 points in Game 3, notching a triple-double in the process, and led Miami to their first win of the series. Whether or not LeBron, A.D. and company are actually “in trouble” now is unclear, but at the very least, the Heat have avoided what many thought would be a Finals sweep.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Butler’s 40-piece on Sunday means we’ve had a 40-point game in the last six NBA Finals matchups. In NBA history, a player has scored 40 or more points in a Finals game on 59 occasions, including Butler’s recent heroics. So with that in mind, how many of those 59 can you name in five minutes?

Goos luck!