Tekashi 6ix9ine Associate Kooda B Lands Himself Back In Jail

Kooda B, a former associate of Tekashi 6ix9ine, has found himself back behind bars after he was caught partying at his apartment while he was on temporary release from jail.

He was caught partying, violating the state’s COVID-19 pandemic social distancing rules.

Manhattan federal Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered Kooda B to surrender to US Marshals at the courthouse no later than 2 p.m. Oct. 15 at Monday’s hearing.

