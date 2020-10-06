Tech, healthcare weakness drives European shares lower By

© . FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
By Sruthi Shankar
() – European stocks eased from a two-week high on Tuesday as a slide in technology and healthcare stocks along with mixed corporate updates tempered optimism about a U.S. stimulus package that bolstered Wall Street indexes overnight.
The pan-European STOXX 600 () slipped 0.4%, with the German DAX () and France’s CAC 40 () down about 0.3%, while London’s FTSE 100 () fell 0.5%. ()
Global markets saw a relief rally as U.S. President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital following treatment for COVID-19 and the prospects for a fresh U.S. stimulus package appeared to brighten. [MKTS/GLOB]
“While it is more than possible that Trump’s case of COVID-19 will return to the top of the table at some point, presently his discharge has left the markets looking a bit aimless,” Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at Spreadex wrote.
Technology () and healthcare stocks (), among the top performers in Europe this year, led the declines.
Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq futures
Meanwhile in Europe, a newspaper reported that Scotland is looking to impose a two-week mini lockdown from Friday, while Spain became the first Western European nation to surpass a tally of 800,000 COVID-19 cases.
Puma (DE:) slid 2.4% after French luxury group Kering (PA:) said it had completed the sale of a 5.9% stake in the German sportswear group.
Swiss technology accessories make Logitech (S:) fell 6% after Bloomberg reported that Apple (O:) had stopped selling headphones and wireless speakers from rivals.
French waste and water firm Suez (PA:) jumped 4.4% after rival Veolia (PA:) succeeded in buying 29.9% of the company owned by power group Engie (PA:).
Shares of Veolia and Engie rose nearly 1% each.
Sweden’s Telia (ST:) gained 5.4% after it agreed to sell its international carrier business, Telia Carrier, to Polhem Infra for 9,450 million SEK ($1.06 billion).
