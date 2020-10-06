Tank for Trevor Lawrence tracker: Updated 2021 NFL Draft order for Giants, Jets, Falcons & more teams

The Tank for Trevor sweepstakes is in full gear.

According to many, Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is the most polished, NFL-ready quarterback the league has seen since Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, leaving teams at the top of the draft order ready to go all out to secure that top pick. To that end, the early goings of the season have produced minimal surprises by way of who is at the top, with whoever landing the No. 1 overall pick likely going all in on the Tigers’ young-buck passer.

The city of New York is in an elite battle for the No. 1 pick, with each team finding new and inventive ways to out-suck the other: Through the first four weeks, the Jets have looked wildly non-competitive, while Daniel Jones is fumbling or throwing away games for the Giants and seemingly regressing in his second year. The Falcons are 0-4 after their Monday night loss to the Packers, which leaves them crashing NY’s private party.

Whoever ends up with the No. 1 overall pick is going to be crowned le champion of the Tank for Trevor sweepstakes, and while a lot of what Lawrence will be in the NFL is a projection, teams at a crossroads shouldn’t fear the rebuild with the Clemson wunderkind under center.

Here’s the current top-10 draft order for the 2021 NFL Draft, and a little bit on each team therein:

The current top 10 picks for the 2021 NFL Draft are as follows, courtesy of Tankathon (updated Tuesday, Oct. 6):

Pick Team Record SOS 1 New York Giants 0-4 .548 2 Atlanta Falcons 0-4 .562 3 New York Jets 0-4 .609 4 Miami Dolphins (via Houston) 0-4 .649 5 Dallas Cowboys 1-3 .437 6 Washington Football Team 1-3 .468 7 Los Angeles Chargers 1-3 .477 8 Miami Dolphins 1-3 .523 9 Detroit Lions 1-3 .524 10 Denver Broncos 1-3 .548

MORE: The 10 best fits for Trevor Lawrence in the NFL

No. 1: New York Giants

Current QB: Daniel Jones

The proud and powerful Giants have played a little better than their record indicates, but Jones’ turnover issues are at the forefront of Big Blue’s offensive woes. Jones has thrown five interceptions and lost two fumbles through four games this year, including a game-sealing pick vs. the Rams on Sunday. Jones has seemingly taken a step back under new coordinator Jason Garrett, although a fair amount of his non-success in 2020 can be attributed to a less-than-good offensive line and questionable skill position cast.

Still, in a hapless NFC East and a surprise win here or there, the Giants will likely take themselves out of the Tank for Trevor sweepstakes, giving New York and Jones another year to figure out which way he’s going as a QB.

No. 2: Atlanta Falcons

Current QB: Matt Ryan

The Falcons aren’t moving on from Ryan anytime soon — have you seen his contract? — but with a (presumably) new head coach in 2021 and a likely top-five pick, Atlanta will have its choice of quarterback for the future.

Let’s play fantasy football: There’s arguably no better fit in Atlanta than Eric Bieniemy as head coach, and imagine pairing him with the limitless talent of Justin Fields a few years down the line. It would be nearly an identical situation to the Alex Smith-to-Patrick Mahomes handoff in Kansas City, for which Bieniemy had a front-row seat. It sounds all too perfect a scenario for the Falcons — so don’t be surprised when they somehow blow it.

No. 3: New York Jets

Current QB: Sam Darnold

Questionable coaching, roster-limiting injuries and mediocre quarterback play have all led to a nasty, 0-4 start for the Jets in 2020. While there was a little reason for optimism heading into Year 3 of the Darnold era, the USC product has been hampered by a patchwork receiving corps and Adam Gase, who looks like he’s on his way out. In a matter of weeks, Darnold has gone from franchise savior to one-winged angel.

Still, if the Jets end up with the No. 1 overall pick — a very real possibility, at least at this point in the season — they’re going to face a difficult decision: Do they stick with Darnold and trade the No. 1 pick for a franchise-altering haul, passing on Lawrence, or do they take Lawrence and restart the clock on a rebuild and get what they can for Darnold in a trade? The decision isn’t clear — at least not yet. What is clear is that they’ll at least be in the mix come Week 17 this season.

No. 4: Miami Dolphins

Current QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick

While the Dolphins are currently stinking it up, there’s arguably no team set up better for their future than they are.

With Tua Tagovailoa waiting in the wings, the Dolphins have two first-round picks in 2021, and they’re currently both top-10 selections. While Tagovailoa hasn’t seen the field yet in 2020, there’s little room to believe they would opt for Lawrence over Tagovailoa if they were to land the No. 1 overall pick. This pick is via the Texans, though, so where they select is entirely out of their hands.

No. 5: Dallas Cowboys

Current QB: Dak Prescott

A bit surprising to see the Cowboys falter so early after putting up tons of points and Prescott playing at a very high level, so don’t expect them to sit in this position the rest of the season. Though, it’s a fun world to imagine the Cowboys with the No. 1 overall pick, selecting Lawrence and letting Prescott walk. It won’t happen, but it’s fun to think about.

The rest

— No. 6: The heat is on Dwayne Haskins in Washington with the second-year QB under the microscope. It seems unfair to him, for sure, but we’ve seen teams move on from young quarterbacks very, very quickly in recent years, regardless of the situation.

— No. 7: Justin Herbert has played very well for the Los Angeles Chargers through his first three career games. It’s difficult to see a world in which they take a QB next year.

— No. 8: Hey, look, it’s the Miami Dolphins again, this time with their own pick. Should LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase fall — unlikely — Tagovailoa and Chase will quickly become best friends. Chase will likely be there for the early pick, depending on how the board falls.

— No. 9: Is the Matthew Stafford era coming to an end in Detroit? Probably not, at least not before the Matt Patricia era does.

— No. 10: How patient will the Denver Broncos be with Drew Lock? The second-year pro wasn’t lighting it up before he went down with a shoulder injury. Denver has used Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien in his place and is getting Blake Bortles ready to play. That’s a group that could use an upgrade.