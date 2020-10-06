Steve Smith shows off his singing chops while in IPL in Dubai

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has shown off his singing chops to his followers during some downtime while in Dubai competing in the Indian Premier League.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper is coming off two consecutive losses despite impressing individually with the bat in hand.

The Royals have had two wins from four matches though, and Smith appears far from worried, filming himself relaxing in his hotel strumming his guitar and singing some songs.

Smith shared the video with his social media followers with the caption: “All I need to see. A bit of practice in my downtime here in Dubai. Need plenty more work though.”

Players in the IPL have had to stay in a bio-security bubble while they compete in the lucrative cricket tournament, no doubt leading to a plentitude of free time up their sleeves.

Smith has also shared photos on his social media of the tennis sessions he’s enjoyed in between cricket matches.

Rajasthan are fifth on the IPL table but Smith is confident the team can turn around their fortunes in coming games.

“The last two games haven’t gone to plan for us after what was a really good start to the tournament,” he told India Today.

“But I guess that’s the way T20 cricket goes sometimes. We haven’t played our best games in our last two and have been outplayed by the opposition on both occasions. It’s about regrouping and moving forward now, trying to get better and get some wins on the board in the coming games.

“Hopefully I’m able to score a few runs.”