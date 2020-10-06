SteelSeries announces Arctis 7X and Arctis 7P headsets for Xbox Series X and PS5

SteelSeries today announced the Arctis 7X and Arctis 7P for the Xbox Series X and S and PS5 respectively. Based around the original SteelSeries Arctis 7, these new headsets also feature a USB-C dongle. Both headsets feature 2.4Ghz wireless audio and a 24-hour battery life.

The Arctis 7X is designed for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, though it’s also compatible with the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android. The Arctis 7P is designed for PS5 but also works with PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and Android. The Arctis 7X is only available in black, while the Arctis 7P comes in both black and white. You can see some images of both headsets below.