Steelers to begin hosting fans at home games

The Steelers will be joining several NFL teams that have allowed fans to attend this season (or will begin allowing fans this week), including the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints. Several other teams have announced their plans to begin having fans this month.

“I know that as a football team, we’ll be excited if we have an opportunity to perform in front of fans in our home venue,” Tomlin said. “They inspire us, and we look forward to entertaining them.”

Despite not having fans so far, the Steelers have been able to hold their home-field advantage for their first three games of the season, winning games against the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. The Steelers have yet to lose a game this season and will hope to keep their perfect record as they play in front of their fans for the first time.