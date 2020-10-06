SS Rajamouli resumes shooting for RRR

The coronavirus pandemic left a severe impact on the film industry as it brought film releases as well as production work to a halt. With social distancing being the need of the hour, production houses had no choice but to comply with the government restrictions. However, now with the country slowly moving into the phase of ‘unlock’, films are going back on floors again.

Joining the list is they highly awaited SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR. The film faced the same fate as many others since it was brought to a sudden halt due to the lockdown. However, the makers shared a video today giving us a glimpse of how they’re going about returning to work again. The film’s official account shared a the video with a caption that read, “Rested Recharged, Raring to go. And that’s how #WeRRRBack!! “

RRR boats of an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and more.