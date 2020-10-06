Social Media Believes Donald Trump Has A Problem Breathing After Being Released From The Hospital (Video)

On Monday, Donald Trump was released from the Walter Reed Hospital after a weekend stay. With cameras and lights on Donnie, many believed he was having a hard time breathing after climbing the stairs.

Still infected with the Coronavirus, Trump removed his mask and gave a thumbs up, while standing on the balcony. But many feel that there was a struggle to breathe, while doing so, which prompted social media to make their own judgement.

One Twitter user wrote, “Nah. He’s gasping for air. he’s trying to do it on the low, but I see those little gasps. And he looks a little shook in the eyes to me.” Another tweeted, “Maybe Trump should take it easy. he’s visibly gasping for air after climbing stairs and posturing like Putin. COVID ain’t no joke.”

Maybe Trump should take it easy. He’s visibly gasping for air after climbing stairs and posturing like Putin. COVID ain’t no joke. pic.twitter.com/yhr4oCGBB4 — Justin L. Hunte (@TheCompanyMan) October 6, 2020

A medical doctor even tweeted,

This is a textbook example of increased work of breathing. In addition to using normal respiratory muscles (the diaphragm & those between the ribs that expand the chest cavity), “accessory muscles” in his neck are kicking in to help draw a breath

pic.twitter.com/D2osX583U2 — Ilan Schwartz MD PhD (@GermHunterMD) October 6, 2020

Take a look at the vid below.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: People on social media say #DonaldTrump appeared to have trouble breathing, after being released from the hospital. What do you think, #Roomies? (SWIPE) ( :@abcnews) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Oct 5, 2020 at 7:01pm PDT

What y’all think, Roomies?

