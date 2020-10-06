Sky Day’s Son Des Wants ‘Black Ink Crew’ Viewers To Stop Slamming Her Parenting

Black Ink Crew star Sky Days has caught a lot of heat from viewers over her parenting skills — but her son, Des, wants people to stop dragging his mother.

“Why do People care more about my Relationship With my mom, then we do? my mom and I are ✌🏾 different people, many ways alike and many ways different. I know my mother has as much love for me as I do her. ✅ #chillwiththebs” he wrote on Instagram.

The word come days after Sky addressed the backlash during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“When it comes down to my sons, right now, ’cause they not kids. These n*ggas is twenty-plus! I love them to death but I was not raised to be a mom. I was raised to treat people how they treat me and that’s what I do,” she said. “So when people even bash me about the way I react to things, they mad because I’m not — I’m going to say sorry if I feel sorry. I”m going to f*ckin’ cry if I want to cry. But I don’t think I need to do that to a mass audience. I’m not getting ready to get on Instagram and be like, ‘Yo, I’m sorry to my son.’ You sh*tting me? Who the f*ck is y’all?”