Sky Day’s Son Des Wants ‘Black Ink Crew’ Viewers To Stop Slamming Her Parenting

Bradley Lamb
Black Ink Crew star Sky Days has caught a lot of heat from viewers over her parenting skills — but her son, Des, wants people to stop dragging his mother.

 “Why do People care more about my Relationship With my mom, then we do? my mom and I are ✌🏾 different people, many ways alike and many ways different. I know my mother has as much love for me as I do her. ✅ #chillwiththebs” he wrote on Instagram.

