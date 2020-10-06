Scribblet is a new app that lets you easily create iOS 14 widgets using PencilKit

We’ve covered multiple iOS apps that have been updated to take advantage of the new home screen widgets on iOS 14, and if you still want to give your iPhone or iPad an aesthetic home screen, the new Scribblet app might have exactly what you need.

Unlike other apps that offer specific widgets, Scribblet lets you create your own widgets with custom designs, text, and images. The app is based on Apple’s PencilKit, so it features the new advanced iOS 14 color picker and of course works perfectly with the Apple Pencil on iPad.

Users can create widgets in small, medium, and large sizes, so it matches the sizes available on the iOS 14 home screen. To design your own widget, you can draw with your finger on the iPhone or use the Apple Pencil on the iPad – which is one of the highlights of this app.

In addition to all the colors available for drawing, the app lets you select a custom background from its own gallery and also from your personal photo library. Widgets can be imported and exported, so users can share and keep them synchronized across multiple devices.

You can use Scribblet as a way to make your home screen more fun or just to write a to-do list. Here’s how the developer describes the app:

Add quick doodles, sketches, or scribbles to your home screen with Scribblet! Jot down a note, practice your hand-lettering, create your own home screen comic, doodle over an image, or maybe just draw that cool “S” we all mastered in middle school.

Scribblet is available for free on the App Store, but some of its features require a $1.99 in-app purchase.

