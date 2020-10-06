Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy S20: What you get and don’t get by paying Rs 20,000 less

Samsung has launched Fan Edition of one of its 2020 flagship smartphones, Galaxy S20. The all-new Galaxy S20 FE, made its debut globally last month. Affordable version of Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 FE will go on pre-orders on October 9 and sales will start on October 16. Wonder how the two smartphones differ and what buyers of Galaxy S20 FE will get and not get by paying approximately Rs 20,000 less? Read on to find out …