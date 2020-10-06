Samantha Akkineni pens down a special wish for Naga Chaitanya on their wedding anniversary

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adorable couples on social media. Fans are often seen gushing over their PDA. And today the fans were in for more of the same.

On the occasion of the couple’s 3rd wedding anniversary, Samantha Akkineni took to social media and penned down the cutest anniversary wish for her husband. Along with sharing a beautiful monochrome picture of the two, Samantha wrote, “You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni [backed by a red heart].” Take a look at the post below.