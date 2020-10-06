Sam Smith Secures Song of the Year at BMI London Awards 2020 With Normani Collaboration

Instagram

The awards ceremony also sees Ed Sheeran taking home six trophies, Ellie Goulding receiving credit for ‘Hate Me’ and ‘Close to Me’, and Niall Horan bagging an award for ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ co-writing.

–

Sam Smith has landed the Song of the Year honor at the BMI London Awards 2020 for his Normani Kordei collaboration “Dancing with a Stranger”.

The track bagged the prize at the annual awards ceremony on Monday (October 05), held to honor the top U.K. and European songwriters, composers and music publishers of the past year.

The awards show was held virtually with winners announced across BMI’s digital and social channels.

The Song of the Year is awarded to the most-performed song in the United States by a U.K. or European songwriter.

<br />

The top 30 most-performed pop songs, written by U.K. or European songwriters were also announced, with Ed Sheeran taking home six trophies for his work on “Beautiful People”, “Cross Me”, “I Don’t Care”, “Tip of My Tongue”, “What Am I” and “2002”.

<br />

Ellie Goulding also received credit for her hits “Hate Me” and “Close to Me”, while Niall Horan bagged an award for co-writing “Nice to Meet Ya”.





BMI Million-Air Awards were also distributed to the brains behind iconic songs that have reached a million or more broadcast performances – these included Van Morrison, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Sting, Bernie Marsden, Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet, Peter Gabriel and Sheeran, who was also recognized for five million performances of “Shape of You” and four million performances of “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud”.

“We’re thrilled to pay tribute to BMI’s top U.K. and European music creators and celebrate the numerous ways their artistry and creativity have enhanced the lives of many over the past year,” said Shirin Foroutan, Vice President, Creative, Europe. “From BMI’s first-time award winners to our legendary songwriters and composers, we thank you for your enduring musical contributions, and we look forward to celebrating with you all in person at next year’s ceremony.”