Rose Leslie and Kit Harington’s Love Story Will Melt Your Frozen Heart

Dating rumors about her and Harington would emerge that very year, but, you know, promotional tours, red carpets… they were bound to be thrown together, especially to play up the increasingly explosive chemistry between Ygritte and Jon.

As it turned out, they were more than friends for awhile, but their first round of dating reportedly fizzled in 2013. The following summer, however, they were spotted arriving at Los Angeles International Airport together in July ahead of the GOT cast’s appearance at Comic-Con, and they haven’t been apart since. In spirit, anyway. Geographically, it was a slog, as Leslie’s watch had ended and Harington’s plot only thickened.

“It was an incredible experience, and for me—as an actor—it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors, and producers,” Leslie told the U.K.’s Make Magazine in a recent interview, recalling her three-season run on the show.

She went on to the British miniseries The Great Fire, about the titular conflagration that tore through London in 1666, popped up on Luther and then returned to American television on The Good Fight in 2017. Next she’ll be seen in Kenneth Branagh‘s star-studded adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s Death on the Nile (another maid role, but far more pivotal) and, once they had pandemic protocol sorted out, this summer she started shooting the BBC One miniseries Vigil in Glasgow. Leslie acknowledged she felt very fortunate to be able to work on it, “given the current situation when so many people in our industry can’t work,” she told Make.