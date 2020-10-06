Rod Stewart Claims Elton John Rejected His Attempt to End Their Feud

WENN

Rod Stewart accuses the ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker of snubbing him when he reached out in an attempt to mend their relationship following his harsh criticisms.

Elton John snubbed Rod Stewart when he reached out in a bid to end their feud, the “Maggie May” star has claimed.

Rod angered the “Tiny Dancer” star last year (19) when he said his retirement tour was “not rock ‘n’ roll,” leading to Elton having “the hump.” While the rocker tried to mend fences by inviting his former pal and his sons over for a game of soccer, Rod never received a reply to his email.

“We don’t talk to each other anymore. Big falling out,” Rod said on Chris Evans‘ “How to Wow” podcast. “Last time I emailed him I said, ‘I’ve got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?’ You know, cos they both love football.”

The lack of a response left Rod feeling upset, as he added that he and Elton used to be “real close.”

Despite claiming to try to his relationship with Elton John, Rod Stewart continued with his criticisms. While he applauded the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody“, he was not so impressed by Elton movie. “It was OK, I just wished it hadn’t been a musical. I mean, the dancing outside the council house made it a bit Mamma Mia!.”

In the past, Rod described Elton’s tour as “being money-grabbing” as he explained his reasoning, “If I retire, I won’t make an announcement. I’ll just fade away. I don’t think this is a big deal, it stinks of selling tickets.”