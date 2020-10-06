Rock Icon Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Hospitalization

Instagram

The Van Halen co-founder has passed away at the age of 65 while receiving treatment at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California amid his battle with throat cancer.

Rocker Eddie Van Halen has lost his battle with throat cancer.

The Van Halen co-founder died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Tuesday (06Oct20) with his wife, Janie, son, Wolfgang, and brother Alex by his side. He was 65.

The guitar great has been battling cancer for over a decade.

Wolfgang, who joined his father and uncle in Van Halen in 2006, has confirmed the sad news on social media, posting a favourite photo of Eddie and writing, “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.”

Eddie formed Van Halen in 1972 with his brother, Alex, bassist Michael Anthony, and David Lee Roth.

The band’s hits include “Hot for Teacher”, “Panama”, and “Jump”.

Van Halen were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tributes are flooding the internet from fans and friends alike following his passing. Motley Crue‘s Nikki Sixx said he was “crushed” as he wrote on Twitter, “So f**king crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.”

“Gossip Girl” alum Taylor Momsen who launches music career with The Pretty Reckless also paid homage to the late star, “This is a very hard one to take for so many of us…his influence and his music will go on forever, thank you for everything Eddie Van Halen RIP #EVH.”