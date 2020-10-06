Rihanna Issues An Apology To The Muslim Community After It’s Mentioned That A Song Played During Her Fashion Show Featured Sacred Islamic Verses

On Tuesday Rihanna took to social media to issue a public apology to the Muslim community after she was called out for the music selection in her recent fashion show.

Last week, Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime, and while fans were excited about the latest fashion, and also seeing some familiar faces modeling the clothes. The Muslim community began to call out Rihanna for featuring a song that consists of sacred Islamic verses.

According to CNN, during a portion of the show, models walked to a song called “Doom” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe. The song was released back in 2017 and includes a remix of “a hadith narration about the end of times and judgment day.”

A hadith is defined as “a collection of traditions containing sayings of the prophet Muhammad which, with accounts of his daily practice (the Sunna), constitute the major source of guidance for Muslims apart from the Koran.”

Becoming aware of the backlash, Rihanna posted a statement to her Instagram story and said, “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huger oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. we understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this.”

She continued, I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible!”

