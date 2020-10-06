Rick Ross Exposed For Allegedly Rocking Fake Louis Vuitton Again!!

Social media thinks they’ve caught the ‘Bawse’ Rick Ross rocking fake Louis Vuitton from head to toe.

Rozay posted an image of himself, holding several luggage items about to walk on to a private jet. Ross is wearing all LV — but his followers say that his designer threads are fake.

Take a look.

This isn’t the first time the “Diced Pineapples” singer has been accused of rocking counterfeit gear. In May 2009, the brand called him out for wearing counterfeit LV sunglasses on the cover of XXL Magazine. The store maintained the shades Ross copped were customized but were real — but LV’s attorney stated that they were not.

“We were dismayed to see the cover of the May 2009 issue of XXL Magazine, which features a photo of Rick Ross wearing a pair of sunglasses prominently featuring counterfeit Louis Vuitton trademarks. Because the photo has generated considerable confusion among your readers and Louis Vuitton customers among others, we feel it is important to clarify several points,” the statement from the brand read in part.