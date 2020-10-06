Richa Chadha files a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh

Recently, actress Payal Ghosh accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. In her statement, Ghosh also called out names of Kashyap’s former actresses like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill claiming that Anurag told her they performed sexual favours for him.

Now, Richa Chadha has gone ahead and filed a defamation case against Payal Ghosh, a news channel and Kamaal R Khan before Bombay High Court for alleged defamatory statements against her. The actress has also sought Rs 1.1 crore as damages from them. Two days post the interview of Payal Ghosh surfaced online, Richa had released a statement, via her lawyer, which condemned the act of falsely dragging her name into a controversy. The statement read, “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates,”

Richa has also sent a legal notice regarding the same to Payal Ghosh.