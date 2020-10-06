‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Reacts to Criticism Over ‘Drunk Wives Matter’ Hat and Non-Masks Bridal Shower

Instagram

Not only that she apparently lets guests at the bash not wear a mask, the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star sparks outrage by sporting a controversial hat at her bridal shower.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd landed in hot water over her bridal shower ahead of her impending wedding to fiance Rick Leventhal. Not only that she apparently let guests at the bash not wear a mask, she sparked outrage by sporting a controversial hat at her bridal shower.

In some pictures from the event that she posted on Sunday, October 4, the Bravo personality could be seen wearing a hat which had “Drunk Wives Matter” written on it. As if that was not controversial enough, attendees. including castmates Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, were all seen posing together for a pic without a protective face covering.

“What an amazing bridal shower !! Thank you @jodishamaley @samantha_gesuale @jacquelinelee1234 for throwing me the most amazing shower [heart emojis]u guys,” so Kelly captioned the snap. Some fans in the comment section, however, slammed her for it, calling it a “Covid party.”

Kelly caught wind of the criticism and didn’t take long to clapped back at the hater. “no one is sick,” she replied. Responding to another fan who wished “she was more responsible” amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the reality TV show star wrote back that she’s “never been sick” and called COVID-19 “a super flu not a death sentence.”

Later on Monday, she shared another group photo featuring partygoers wearing matching white face masks. “People were asking where are the masks?? Well here they are !!” she wrote in the caption.

That aside, Kelly was also criticized for her hat which many deemed insensitive in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. “it’s not [insensitive],” she defended herself. “my girlfriend bought it for me as a gift. it’s a play on words . Some people aren’t that smart.”

In a now-deleted Instagram video, Kelly appeared to call the hat a “joke.” She allegedly said, “You know what, all lives matter. People that can’t get a joke, go f**k yourselves.”