Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s judicial custody extended further

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were put in judicial custody after they were found guilty by the Narcotics Control Bureau for consumption and procurement of drugs. The brother-sister duo was supposed to be freed 14 days back, however, their judicial custody was extended till October 6, 2020. And today, they were presented in front of the Special NDPS court as their 14-day judicial custody was ending, but the court ended it further till October 20.

The duo will be presented in front of the court again on October 20 for further discussions to be made. Keep watching this space for more on this case.