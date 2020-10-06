Regulation is coming to DeFi, but can it be enforced? By Cointelegraph

Regulation is coming to DeFi, but can it be enforced?
Blockchain analytics company Coinfirm recently unveiled a new anti-money laundering tool for the decentralized finance, or DeFi, niche of the crypto space — a sector facing regulatory crackdown on the horizon, according to Jakub Fijolek, Coinfirm’s chief technology officer.
“DeFi might soon have some regulatory issues,” Fijolek told Cointelegraph in an interview. “The amount of funds that are flowing through DeFi is growing significantly.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.