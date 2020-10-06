redmi 9a sale: Xiaomi Redmi 9A with 13MP primary camera to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi Redmi 9A will go on another flash sale today. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon along with the company’s own Mi.com at 12pm. The handset is baked by a 5,000mAh battery and offers a 13MP main camera on the rear side.

Redmi 9A has two RAM variants- 2GB and 3GB paired with 32GB internal storage capacity. While the former is priced at Rs 6,799, the later can be purchased at Rs 7,499. Midnight Black, Sea Blue and Nature Green are the colour variants of Redmi 9A.



Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Specs

Xiaomi Redmi 9A comes powered by MediaTek Helio G25 processor. The smartphone runs on the company’s own MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system. It comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixel resolution.

As mentioned above, the smartphone offers up to 3GB RAM coupled with 32GB internal storage. The phone comes with a separate microSD card to expand the storage up to 128GB. On the camera front, the handset features a single rear camera with a 13MP sensor having f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone offers a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Redmi 9A houses a 5000mAh battery with 10watt fast charging support. The

phone comes with a splash-proof design with P2i coating.