‘Rebuilding Paradise’ Producers to Allocate Proceeds to Wildfire Relief Efforts

To debut on the National Geographic channel in November, this Ron Howard-directed documentary focuses on the aftermath of the 2018 Camp Fire which destroyed the city of Paradise in California.

The producers of filmmaker Ron Howard‘s new disaster documentary are offering up proceeds from streaming sales and downloads to aid the ongoing wildlife relief effort in California.

“Rebuilding Paradise“, which focuses on the aftermath of the 2018 Camp Fire which destroyed the city of Paradise in California, will debut on the National Geographic channel on 8 November – the second anniversary of the disaster – and the producers of the film have committed a portion of all sales and rentals of the documentary, currently available to stream and watch online, throughout Fire Prevention Month to wildfire recovery efforts in Paradise and the surrounding areas.

“We at Imagine Documentaries are thankful to our partners at National Geographic Documentary Films for the continued effort to share this very important and timely film with a wider audience,” Howard says. “There is no doubt that climate change is a contributing factor to the historic fires burning even now on the West Coast, devastating entire communities. This should be a wake-up call. Paradise could be any of us.”

“We are proud to continue to share the timely and urgent story of Paradise with viewers around the world. We hope this film and our impact efforts can bring much-needed attention and aid to the resilient community of Paradise and surrounding areas as they rebuild, especially now, in the face of additional threats from wildfire disasters,” Carolyn Bernstein, EVP Global Scripted Content and Documentary Films at National Geographic, added.

The Camp Fire ravaged Paradise on 8 November, 2018, claiming the lives of 85 people and destroying 95 per cent of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years – and the worst ever in California’s history.

The Paradise locals were in the line of fire again last month, when the North Complex Fire forced them to evacuate properties for a day.