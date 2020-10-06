Quinnen Williams cleared of felony gun charges

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was arrested in March at LaGuardia Airport on two felony gun charges, but he has since been cleared of those charges, his attorney told ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

“As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges,” attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement. “This case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of a firearm, which is why the government gave Mr. Williams nothing more than a ticket.”

The 22-year-old was carrying a Glock 19 handgun in a carry-on bag when he was arrested at the Delta check-in area at LaGuardia. At the time, he volunteered that a gun was in his possession.

Williams’ gun was licensed in his home state of Alabama but not in New York. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, was fined $250 and forfeited his weapon.

The third-overall pick in the 2019 draft has appeared in all four games for the Jets this season, recording two sacks, solo tackles, three tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.