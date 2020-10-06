Porsha Williams Defends Monique Samuels Following Her ‘RHOP’ Fight With Candiace Dillard

Instagram

In addition to admitting that she may be able to relate to Monique, the mom of one responds to fans comparing the physical altercation to her own with ‘RHOA’ co-star Kenya Moore back in 2014 reunion.

–

Monique Williams and Candiace Dillard‘s violent fight on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is still the talk of the town. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams addressed the fight between the two Bravo personalities in a new interview.

Talking about Monique, Porsha said, “She has to know her part, which I feel she has, but she doesn’t know if Candiace has owned her part yet. So for her to take the initiative to go ahead and do it first, it’s tough. And ya’ll are a tough crowd you have to admit that Gizelle [Bryant].”

She later responded to fans comparing the physical altercation to her own with “RHOA” co-star Kenya Moore back in 2014 reunion. “At the end of the day, any type of altercation period, they’re going to compare us. Especially if it happens on these cameras,” she said.

The mom of one admitted that she might be able to relate to Monique. “Now in my situation, I felt provoked, and that’s a personal feeling. I personally felt provoked, and pushed to that level. Now Monique she may feel that way, as well,” she explained. “I just feel like in her case, it kind of built up, and I just feel like we shouldn’t judge her.”

Prior to this, Monique appeared to hint that she considered quitting “RHOP”. “There is no explanation behind what happened,” Monique told fellow Housewives while crying. “I’m not here to bash Candiace. I just want to talk about myself. What y’all saw is not who I am.” Monique also admitted that she was “embarrassed” and “ashamed of myself for my actions for even letting anybody get under my skin to a point where I would react that way.”

Recalling the fight, she said that “a glass goes into my face [and] I get to swinging” before she “completely blacked out.” However, Robyn Dixon called it “an absolute lie,” adding, “I’m telling you right now, that did not happen in that way. Candiace did not throw wine in your face. Candiace had white wine in her glass. You had red wine on your face. The reason you had red wine is from the velocity of the table of things flying everywhere.” Dr. Wendy Osefo also accused Monique of touching Candiace first.