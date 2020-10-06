Poland introduces stricter enforcement of coronavirus limits By

Matilda Coleman
WARSAW () – Poland will introduce new coronavirus restrictions from Saturday in the hardest hit areas, the health minister said on Tuesday, including stricter enforcement of rules about wearing masks and a ban on using some venues for dancing.

“Only those with a medical certificate from a doctor can choose not to mask wear a mask where it is mandatory…any person who doesn’t wear a mask (and doesn’t have a certificate) will face the harshest of punishments,” Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

The country reported 2,236 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, close to Saturday’s record of 2,367. With a population of 38 million, Poland has reported 104,316 cases overall and 2,717 deaths.

