PICS | Guards, community stop man from throwing 1-year-old girl from Eastern Cape bridge

In a dramatic rescue effort a man was stopped from allegedly trying to throw a 1-year-old girl from a bridge in East London on Monday.

The girl is reportedly his niece.

At around 13:20, a member of the public alerted Red Alert Electronic Security EC that there was a man who wanted to throw a girl off the walking bridge above Steve Biko Bridge.

“Our armed response team was dispatched and on arrival saw the man dangling the girl by her feet off the bridge wanting to throw her off,” Red Alert said in a statement.

“The suspect has been identified as her uncle. There were a lot of community members on the scene and they helped to distract the suspect. That’s when our officer, another family member and [members of] the community grabbed the girl and the suspect ran.

“We rushed the girl to our ambulance where she was treated for minor injuries. The suspect was then threatening to jump off the cliff near the bridge but [was] cornered by [police], Metro [Police] and [the] fire department at the bottom.

The girl being treated by paramedics. The walking bridge in East London. A Red Alert officer with the rescued girl.

“He came up the cliff and that’s when our officers managed to arrest him. He was taken into custody by the [police] and the child is safe.”

Red Alert described the rescue as a joint effort and thanked the local community for its involvement.

DispatchLIVE photographer Mark Andrews was on the scene when the man was arrested.

“He seemed very erratic,” Andrews said.

contacted the Eastern Cape police for comment, which will be added once received.

