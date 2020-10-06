Photos: Nushrat Bharucha spotted acing her look with ripped jeans

Nushrat Bharucha is slowly making her place in Bollywood. The actress has been a part of hit films in the past like Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl and Pyaar Ka Panchnama series and now is gearing up for her upcoming projects. Nushrat is not just seen at events and during her outings, but the actress also keeps her fans on their toes by constantly keeping her social media updated. Today, we snapped the gorgeous girl as she stepped out in Mumbai looking chic.

Nushrat wore a pair of ripped jeans, a spotless white crop top and a pastel coloured shrug on top. We give her OOTD a thumbs up. She was seen with her mask on and happily posed for the paparazzi before zooming off in her ride. Check out the pictures below.