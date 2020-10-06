People Think Chris Sails Is Dating a Trans Woman

Instagram

Meanwhile, some fans notice that the YouTube star’s new boo, Nikki, bears a resemblance to Chris’ ex and baby mama Queen Naija as one comments, ‘She looks like Queen kinda.’

Chris Sails seemingly has found a new lady. According some posts on Instagram, it appears that the YouTube star is currently dating a woman named Nikki as they are seen enjoying a dinner date together.

One picture saw the alleged new lovers posing in front of the camera at the restaurant. Chris was donning a khaki-colored blazer which he paired with a patterned shirt. Meanwhile, his stunning companion was clad in a pink dress. Nikki apparently also shared on her own page a video of their meal that night before panning the camera at Chris, who made a silly face.

While nothing much is known about Nikki, some people on Internet assumed that Chris’ new boo is a trans woman. “Nikki look like she got a dikki,” one user wrote in the comment section under TheShadeRoom’s post about the rumored couple. “Wow she got a man arm,” one other said.

“she give me trans vibes,” another convinced user commented. “Her arm give me men vibes Idk about this one something I just can’t put my finger on,” someone else contemplated in a comment.

Meanwhile, some others noticed that Nikki bears a resemblance to Chris’ ex and baby mama Queen Naija. “She looks like Queen kinda,” one fan pointed out. “boy you will never find another Queen give it up,” another user wrote, accusing Chris of trying to find a Queen look-alike.

Some people also slammed Chris for dating around when he should be “home with his newborn child.” The person referring to Chris’ second child Artist Sails who was born in September.

He confirmed news that he welcomed a baby in an Instagram video. The said video saw him holding his newborn son named Artist Sails and wrote in the caption, “Artist. I’m in love already.” He also posted a picture of his second child on the photo-sharing platform, though he covered the baby’s face with a sticker. “Welcome home Artist Sails,” so he wrote in the caption. Artist joins his brother Chris Jr, whom Chris shares with Queen.