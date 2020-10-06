People Convinced Trump Has Trouble Breathing After Hospital Release

CNN

President Donald Trump also garners further backlash as he removes his mask upon his return to the White House after telling Americans there’s no need to fear for COVID-19.

Donald Trump made yet another controversial move after his COVID-19 diagnosis. The president left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, October 5 despite having not been cleared of COVID-19 and removed his mask upon his return to the White House.

After a helicopter landed him down on the South Lawn, Trump walked up the stairs and posed in the balcony. He removed his mask and posed in salute while his helicopter departed, before walking inside.

As videos of his White House return have spread online, people noticed that he seemed to have trouble breathing. The president appeared to be gasping for air with his mouth, though he tried to make it very subtle.

Not convinced that Trump’s condition has improved after his brief hospitalization, one Twitter user reacted to the videos, “Nah. He’s gasping for air. He’s trying to do it on the low, but I see those little gasps. And he looks a little shook in the eyes to me.”

Another suggested, “Maybe Trump should take it easy. He’s visibly gasping for air after climbing stairs and posturing like Putin. COVID ain’t no joke.”

Worrying for others around Trump, a third user blasted the president, “Visibly gasping for air. Struggling to breath and infectious. Why put the cooks, butlers, secret Agents and other staffs in danger ? This is just not right.”

<br />

Just hours earlier, Trump said in a tweet announcing his release from the hospital that there’s no need to worry about COVID-19. “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” he wrote on Monday. “We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Meanwhile, his physician Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged, “He may not be entirely out of the woods yet,” but added that his current condition supported a “safe return home.”

In other news, Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. wanted to stage an intervention because he thinks his father is “acting crazy” following his tweets downplaying the danger of coronavirus. According to Vanity Fair, Don Jr. has tried to convince Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Jared Kushner that they have to intervene and speak to their father, but “Jared and Ivanka keep telling Trump how great he’s doing.”

A source told the site that Don Jr. doesn’t want to have that conversation with his father alone and would rather have everyone on board. “They’re all worried. They’ve tried to get him to stop tweeting,” the source added.