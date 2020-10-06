Patrick J. Adams ‘Very Happy’ Meghan Markle ‘Doing Whatever She Can’ for November Election

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Avalon

During an appearance on the Time 100 TV special, the Duchess of Sussex reminds U.S. citizens to exercise their right to vote, insisting that ‘this is the most important election of our lifetime.’

Patrick J. Adams has spoken out in support of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex for repeatedly emphasising the importance of the upcoming U.S. election.

The two starred together in “Suits” before Meghan married Britain’s Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex. Patrick and his wife, Troian Bellisario, were guests at the royal wedding in 2018, and in a new interview he praised his pal’s recent work to raise voter awareness.

“I think she’s pretty busy, but I am happy to have her back stateside,” he told Access Hollywood while promoting his Disney+ series, “The Right Stuff“.

Although he’s not seen Meghan since she and Harry stepped down as senior royals and moved stateside, he added that he’s “very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November”.

"I miss my friend, but I'm very happy she's doing well," he smiled. "I don't really have any regular contact."





The 39-year-old mom of one recently urged U.S. citizens to vote during the Time 100 TV special, insisting: “Every four years, we are told the same thing, that ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime’.”

“But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter. Because you do. And you deserve to be heard.”

Current U.S. president Donald Trump will be battling to maintain his position in the White House in the election.