Padres set NLDS roster, Mike Clevinger gets the nod

The Padres have set their 28-man roster for this week’s NLDS matchup against their divisional gatekeepers, the Dodgers. Here are the details:

The biggest questions leading up to this series for the Padres surrounded the health of Mike Clevinger and Dinelson Lamet. We have our answers: Clevinger is on the roster, and he’ll start Game 1, while Lamet will not appear in the NLDS.

The other changes are Allen and prospect Weathers making the roster over Dan Altavilla, Greg Garcia, and Jorge Mateo. Allen is a San Diego native who provides speed and defensive depth in the outfield. Weathers, meanwhile, has yet to make his major league debut – or even pitch above Single-A. The 20-year-old southpaw was San Diego’s 10th-ranked prospect on Baseball America’s midseason report. Campusano (No. 5), Morejon (No. 7), and Patiño (No. 2) also appear on both the Padres’ top prospects list and their NLDS roster.