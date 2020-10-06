Padres’ Mike Clevinger to start Game 1 of NLDS

Per Dennis Lin of The Athletic, the Padres intend to limit Clevinger’s workload for at least Game 1. The 29-year-old will be making his first appearance since an arm injury chased him off the bump after a single inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 23.

San Diego left Clevinger off the roster for the wild-card showdown versus the St. Louis Cardinals, and it was believed that the club would exercise additional caution because he can’t hit unrestricted free agency until 2023.

The Padres acquired Clevinger from the Cleveland Indians ahead of the Aug. 31 trade deadline. In his four appearances with his new club, the righty tallied a 2-1 record with a 2.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 19 strikeouts in 19 innings.

Cleveland temporarily relegated Clevinger and fellow right-hander Zach Plesac to its alternate training site in August after they violated MLB health and safety protocols when they left the team hotel for a social dinner in Chicago. Clevinger only pitched for the Indians one last time following that demotion and before the trade to San Diego.