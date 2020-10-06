OtterBox and Brydge announce collaboration on new accessories following strategic investment

Otter Products, the company behind the popular accessory maker OtterBox, today announced a strategic investment in Brydge, a company known for its keybordsm docks, and other iPad and Mac accessories. Otter Products and Brydge will now work together on developing new products.

OtterBox offers a variety of accessories for mobile devices including iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. The company has its own lineup of cases, screen protectors, wireless chargers, and more. Earlier this year, we highlighted the first iPhone screen protector with antimicrobial glass created by OtterBox and approved by the EPA.

Brydge also has its own lineup of accessories, but they’re more focused on iPad and Mac. More specifically, the company has one of the most popular third-party iPad keyboards, including a new model with built-in trackpad.

Thanks to a strategic investment made by Otter Products, both companies will now develop new accessories together. CEO of Otter Products Jim Parke pointed out that OtterBox and Brydge have similar philosophies, so customers can expect great products coming in the future.

Our company has always been dedicated to innovating in ways that will enable our customers to get more from their mobile technology. Brydge has the same philosophy, and we recognize that we can tap into the strengths of each organization to be even more effective in achieving this goal, especially as all of our relationships between home, school and work are evolving.

New products will be launched under the OtterBox brand and the agreement between the two companies also allows them to share their distribution networks. Otter Products hasn’t discussed when these new products will be available.

